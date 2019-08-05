Look after your health while enjoying Khareef

It’s that time of the year again — when greenery returns to the fields and mountains, when leaves begin to sprout, when the frogs croak in chaotic harmony and when crickets shatter the night’s silence with their songs. When all of these are simultaneously happening, without a doubt, the Khareef has come to Salalah.

While the cooler temperature is great news to many, there are some who quite dread it. As a specialist orthopaedic surgeon working in one of the hospitals in Salalah, I have noticed that the number of Out-patients I used to see in other seasons has increased two to three folds during the present Khareef weather. The most common complaints among these patients? Lower back pain and joint pains.

Khareef, therefore, is not good news for people who have bone disorders and those who suffer from joint pains. People aged 60 and above are usually prone to suffer these pains but some young adults are definitely not exempted.

Ever heard of people with arthritis saying they can predict the rain coming? They usually say that they know it’s coming because the pain they feel is aggravated. These tales are without basis and it has been proven that during the rainy season, joint aches and other related problems increase more than usual.

How does weather affect joints?

Barometric pressure or the pressure of the air can affect joints, but humidity, precipitation, and temperature also play an important role in aggravating certain health conditions.

People with joint pain, especially arthritis, may be sensitive to changes in barometric pressure. How? It could be that when the cartilage that cushions the bones inside a joint is worn away, nerves in the exposed bones might pick up on changes in pressure.

Changes in barometric pressure may make your tendons, muscles, and any scar tissue expands and contract, and that can create pain in joints affected by arthritis. Low temperatures can also make the fluid inside joints thicker, so they feel stiffer.

You might also feel more pain when the weather keeps you from moving around as much as you typically do. People tend to stay indoors and lounge around more when it’s cold and rainy outside, and inactive joints can get stiff and painful.

What kind of weather

should you look out for?

In one survey of 200 people with knee osteoarthritis, researchers found that every 10-degree drop in temperature – as well as low barometric pressure –corresponded to a rise in arthritis pain.

More recently, however, a Dutch study of 222 people with hip osteoarthritis found that over 2 years, people said their pain and stiffness got worse with rising barometric pressure and humidity.

These, however, are countered by two recent Australian studies – one on knee pain and one on lower back pain that results showed no direct connection between weather and the pains felt in these areas. With this said, it is possible that some people’s bodies may just be more sensitive to changes in the weather. Many people say they find relief in warmer climates, but again, there’s no scientific proof that it will ease your aches.

How to Ease

Weather-Related Joint Pain

You don’t have to pick up and move to a different climate. There’s plenty you can do at home to relieve joint pains.

When temperatures drop, try to keep yourself warm. Take warm showers or baths, dress in layers during the day (including gloves and warm socks), use an electric blanket at night, or crank up the heat inside your home.

Try a paraffin bath. It’s a small machine that melts paraffin wax. You dip your hands and feet in, and then you let the wax harden on your skin. Your body absorbs the heat, which may soothe achy joints. You can also use a heating pad on sore spots.

Ask your doctor about pain medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDSs).

Keep a healthy body weight and stay active. Try gentle exercises on the joints, like yoga or swimming. That will help you build up muscle and bone strength. If you go outside to exercises limber up first with some gentle stretches.

Don’t strain your joints if you don’t have to. Let someone else lift those heavy boxes.

Make sure you take care of your health in general, like with good nutrition and getting enough sleep.

If you want to visit Salalah and is worried about possible pains on your bones or joints, consult your doctor a few days before the trip to get proper advice on how to deal with these weather-related situations.

Dr Sachin Singh is a Speciality Orthopaedic Surgeon currently working at Lifeline Hospital, Salalah