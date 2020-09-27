Long takes two-shot lead at PGA Puntacana

Adam Long fired an eight-under-par 64 to open up a two-shot lead at the PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship on Saturday. The 33-year-old American carded eight birdies and 10 pars in a flawless bogey-free round at the Corales Puntacana resort in the Dominican Republic. Long went on a run of three consecutive birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes to move two shots clear of the pack on 17 under overall. Second-round leader Hudson Swafford will lead the pursuit of Long in Sunday’s final round after a battling three-under-par 69. Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes is alone in third place on 14 under after a five-under-par 67. The biggest move came from India’s Anirban Lahiri. He jumped 47 places up the leaderboard with an eight-under-par 64. — AFP

