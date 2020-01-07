Local 

Long service and good conduct medals presented to ROP officers

Oman Observer

NIZWA: Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs conferred at the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences on Tuesday long service and good conduct medals on officers of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA). He also honoured officers in appreciation of their continuous efforts in serving this homeland, thanks to the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, the Supreme Commander. This comes in continuation of ROP’s celebration of its annual day, which falls on January 5 every year. The ceremony was attended by senior officers of ROP different formations. — ONA

