Loin of spring lamb & masala sauce

BRINGING OUT THE CHEF IN YOU

For his third recipe, Chef Thierry Quintric is sharing this recipe that may include a lot of steps but something he said will truly bring ot the chef in you. He also encourages for you to enjoy the process.

MASALA SAUCE

10 gm Shallot chopped

1 Tbsp. Tomato paste

90 ml Lamb jus

1 tsp Curry powder

1 sprig Rosemary

Salt as required

Black pepper as required

5 gm Butter

1 gm Paprika

Heat the pan which will be used for lamb cooking in low heat, add the chopped shallots. Sautée until translucent and light golden brown colour; then add curry powder, paprika and tomato paste and finally cook until the raw flavour goes away. Add lamb jus and fresh rosemary, keep the heat and let it simmer to reduce the sauce. Wait until it thickens. Once the sauce consistency is right, add the seasoning. Check the taste and finish with butter to make the sauce smoother.

BUTTERY SPINACH

100 gm Spinach

1 clove Garlic

10 gm Butter

Salt as required

Black pepper corn as required

Take the spinach and wash it gently to remove the steam and drain the water. Heat the pan in medium heat. Add butter and once melted, add the crushed garlic and spinach. Sprinkle with salt and crushed black pepper. Stir constantly until the salt merges with the concoction properly. Cover the pan with a lid for 3 minutes until the spinach is tenderly cooked.

Don’t overcook beyond the suggested time otherwise, it will lose the colour and texture.

PUMPKIN MASH

75 gm Red pumpkin

1 clove Garlic

10 gm Red onion

10 ml Olive oil

15 gm Butter

200 ml Vegetable stock

Salt as required

Black pepper corn as required

1 sprig Thyme

Clean the pumpkin skin. Cut into thin slices, chop the onion, and crush the garlic. Put the pan on medium heat. Grease it with olive oil and butter and add the garlic and onion. Sauté gently until cooked. Add pumpkin, salt, crushed black pepper, and thyme. Cook for 2 minutes and add the vegetable stock. Cover the pan with a lid until the pumpkin becomes soft. Once pumpkin gets softly cooked, keep aside and let it cool down. Smoothly blend with mixture blender.

EGGPLANT CAVIAR ROULADE

2 medium size Eggplants

2 Tbsp Olive oil

Salt as required

15 gm Shallots

1 clove Garlic

1 leave Basil

1 leave Mint

Ground black pepper as required

Take a medium-sized eggplant and poke tiny holes all over it using a fork. Roast the eggplant at a 200-degree preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Once roasted well, scoop the flesh with a spoon. Chop the flesh roughly. Set another pan in medium heat. Add some olive oil, shallot and garlic. Cook until the golden brown then add the chopped eggplant. Add chopped basil, mint & seasoning. Get another eggplant and peel the skin. Slice thinly and with mandolin, sprinkle with salt and grounded pepper. Sear in a pan in slow heat and leave for about 10 seconds for each side. On a cling wrap, arrange the eggplant over one over another until you achieved a 10 cm thickness length-wise. Fill the centre with caviar. Roll the eggplant tightly until you make a clean wrap. Once it sticks into place, remove the cling foil.

CONFIT POTATO AND CARROT

1 Nos Potato medium size

1 Nos Carrot medium size

1 clove Garlic

1 sprig thyme

Salt as required

Ground pepper as required

50 ml Olive oil

Peel the potato and cut into rectangle shape at 8 cm x 1 cm size. Peel the carrot, cut into square shape at 4cm x 4 cm size. Marinate both in salt, grounded pepper and thyme. Put the pan in medium heat, grease with oil and add crushed garlic and thyme. Add the potato and carrot. Cook slowly until each side becomes golden.

ASSEMBLY

Take a clean 180 gm lamb loin seasoned with salt, crushed black pepper and herb ( rosemary or thyme).

Heat the pan at 180 degrees greased with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and butter.

Sear the lamb for 45 seconds each side. Make sure that it is thoroughly seared to keep the moisture in. Keep the pan to the side for the sauce.

Transfer to preheated oven and roast at 180 degrees for 8 minutes to achieve medium cook.

Take a plate and place the spinach in round shape. Arrange the lamb loin on top of the spinach. Drizzle the sauce around the spinach.

Nap the Pumpkin mash about 2 tablespoons opposite the lamb

Arrange the vegetables and roulade side of the plate straight wise and garnish with any green leaves.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Thierry Quintric

Executive Chef

Hormuz Grand Hotel,

A Radisson Collection Hotel

Chef Thierry Quintric is currently the Executive Chef of Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Born in Brest, France, he joined a culinary school at the age of 17, formally beginning his apprenticeship/career four years later. His professional career began in Europe where he worked for several restaurants and hotels, including Michelin-starred properties. Thierry’s travels have taken him to London and Caribbean Islands, where he worked at Cap Juluca Hotel-Resort, Anguilla. His rich career has seen him work with brands such as Le Méridien, Moevenpick, Kempinski and, more recently, Radisson Group, in Africa and the Middle East.