Logistics sector stores huge potential

SALALAH: Amid challenges being faced by the businesses in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, some promising thoughts came from a section of business leaders who saw big potential of logistics sector in giving the businesses a boost post-pandemic.

At a virtual meet the representatives of the Dhofar branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCI), Port of Salalah and Mazyouna Free Zone, discussed the strength of the logistics sector in bringing the businesses to next levels and thus contributing to the national economy.

Hussain Huthaim al Batahari, Chairman of OCCI Dhofar chapter, exhorted the businesses to take advantage of Oman’s strategic location and availability of the best possible infrastructure and facilities in terms of ports, customs, airports and highways. They contribute hugely in supporting business activities, as it is assumed that the logistics sector is a vital sector that is best exploited now.

He called upon the businesses to invest in the logistics sector and develop chain to import directly from the source countries and invest in the field of storage. “That may be dry or cold stores, import and export of goods, storage, and distribution.”

Said bin Abdullah al Balushi, Acting Director General of Al Mazyouna Free Zone, said in 2019 the volume of goods through the free zone reached 450,000 tonnes, which is expected to reach 600,000 by the end of 2020.

“In terms of origin and development Al Mazyona is the Gulf gateway for transit trade to the Republic of Yemen and then to East Africa. The number of investors is increasing. It has reached more than 220. This is a good indicator thanks to the facilities, availability of logistics chain, and strategic location,” he said.

The most important investment in the Mazyona Free Zone, according to him, is in the field of logistics by having warehouses. Also there are factories of paper tissues, water production, henna, oven factory, and a future project that is in the pipeline is that of a fish oil factory.

Muhammad al Mashani of Port of Salalah, discussed the advantages of the Port of Salalah and the figures achieved by the port through container handling. The port exceeded more than four million standard container handling.

“Despite the economic conditions that the world is going through due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Omani ports increased their handling by 23 per cent in the first three months of 2020 compared to last year. This is thanks to the strategic location of the Omani ports and because of the opening of import lines directly from the countries of origin in light of the current pandemic,” he said.