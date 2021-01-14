Locked-down Tunisia marks decade since revolution

TUNIS: Tunisia marked 10 years on Thursday since its street revolution sent autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fleeing into exile, but few are celebrating amid a lockdown as COVID-19 cases spiral.

Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a symbol of the revolution in the capital Tunis, was deserted and under police guard.

“It’s a subdued January 14,” a photojournalist said as a convoy of police cars drove by.

In past years, demonstrators have rallied to recall the momentous events that sparked the wider Arab Spring revolts and to push for further change, but not this year as the world is battling the pandemic.

“Normally we would have demonstrated in the street to demand social justice, because successive governments still haven’t responded to that demand,” said Alaa Talbi of the non-government Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights. “But this January 14, I’ll stay home for the first time in 10 years, because the health crisis is acute and we need strong measures.”

With over 50 novel coronavirus deaths a day and many hospitals reaching capacity, authorities imposed a four-day lockdown from Thursday, leaving city centres quiet, in sharp contrast to a decade ago.

Back in 2011, the world’s eyes were on the Mediterranean country where mass protests had broken out following the self-immolation of the desperate young street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi.

An unprecedented crowd thronged the streets outside the powerful interior ministry a decade ago, demanding an end to Ben Ali’s repressive 23-year rule with deafening cries of “quit!”

While other countries were plunged into war or returned to even more repressive rule, Tunisia successfully transitioned to democracy — albeit one still riven by corruption and economic pain.

Looking back at those heady days, “we might be disappointed, but that doesn’t mean we regret” the uprising, Talbi said.

“Ten years is not a long time to transform a system in place for decades.

“We can be proud of our steps forward… We have installed a new political system, we’ve agreed on a constitution, even if it hasn’t been fully implemented, and we’ve respected electoral deadlines.”

— AFP

Related