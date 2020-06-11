Supreme Committee: Lockdown will be lifted from most parts of Muttrah

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held its weekly press conference on Thursday. The meeting was attended by

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, Member of the Supreme Committee. Ahmed bin Nasser al Mahrizi, Minister of Tourism.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, chairman of Dhofar Municipality.

Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, director-general of Disease Surveillance & Control, Ministry of Health.

Highlights

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi

Minister of Health: Duqm will be closed from Saturday to July 3

Minister of Health: The decrease in traffic accidents contributed to the availability of intensive care rooms for patients.

Minister of Health: Lockdown will be lifted from most parts of Muttrah in the next two days.

Minister of Health: Unfortunately, there was a gathering of people at some shops yesterday, which might lead to their closure again.

Minister of Health: Social visits are allowed according to instructions – wearing masks, a physical distance of 2m, and no crowding in the place.

Minister of Health: 232 health workers were infected with Covid 19.

Minister of Health: Increase in the spread of the virus outside the Governorate of Muscat is due to the lack of physical distance.

Minister of Health: We are dealing with a new virus, and there is no evidence that a person who is positive and who has no symptoms cannot transmit the disease to a healthy person.

Minister of Health: The number of cases registered in Dhofar has not exceeded 63 so far and we will continue with the preventive measures.

Minister of Health: Closing of Dhofar Governorate means strict closure and no person will be allowed to enter the Governorate.

Minister of Health: Some companies donated camps to be places of isolation for the expatriate workforce … and some companies provided help to their workers in isolation.

Minister of Health: The committee is studying how to reopen other activities and places of gatherings. The epidemiological situation will determine the timing.

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: The number of recovery days has been reduced to 10 days

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi

Minister of Transport: Resuming domestic flights will be delayed due to the lockdown of Dhofar and Duqm.

Minister of Transport: All requirements and protocols for the operation of flights and airports have been completed.

Minister of Transport: Resuming domestic flights will be delayed due to the lockdown of Dhofar and Duqm.

Minister of Transport: There is a willingness among various countries to launch integrated recovery plans for the aviation sector.

Minister of Transport: Coordination between Oman and UAE to allow movement among some individuals, and talks are on to fully open the borders.

Minister of Transport: No salaries have been cut for workers in the government sectors.

Minister of Transport: We have a golden opportunity to transform and develop e-commerce and benefit from technology.

Minister of Transport: Sports activities will have large gatherings and cannot be opened during the current period.

Minister of Transport: We have a golden opportunity to transform and develop e-commerce and benefit from technology.

Nasser al Mahrizi, Minister of Tourism

Minister of Tourism: It is too early to talk about the number of losses in the tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism: We have taken several measures to contribute to the revival of the tourism sector.

Minister of Transport: Coordination between Oman and UAE to allow movement among some individuals, and talks are on to fully open the borders.

Minister of Tourism: Agreement reached with the Ministry of Finance to impose tourist 4% fees on customers in hotel establishments.

Minister of Tourism: The tourism sector has been severely affected by the disruption of travel and air traffic, and the sector is now paralyzed.

Minister of Tourism: Nearly RO80 million will be lost compared to the last tourism season in Salalah, but the decision to close the Dhofar was taken to save people’s lives.

Chairman of Dhofar Municipality: Receiving tourists during this period is very risky and the physical distance measures may not be effective.

Chairman of Dhofar Municipality: Receiving tourists during this period is very risky and the physical distance measures may not be effective.