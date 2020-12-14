Lockdown ‘unlikely’ to be lifted after January 10

The lockdown Germany is entering on Wednesday is unlikely to be lifted after the stated end date of January 10, says Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff.

“I consider a comprehensive relaxation to be very, very unlikely,” Helge Braun, who is in charge of Merkel’s chancellery, told the RTL/n-tv broadcaster on Monday.

Speaking after the measure was announced, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for the population to stick together and to show optimism in the face of the greater restrictions. “I’m sure that the responsibility that we are now showing, that the strain that we are now bearing and will have to bear for some time, is not in vain,” he said.

The coming weeks would be a test for everyone, but they would bring the end of the pandemic closer. “I’m completely sure that the pandemic will not rob us of our future. We will overcome this crisis,” Steinmeier said.

Braun said that schools and day care facilities would be the first to reopen after the lockdown, which is to come into effect from Wednesday and last provisionally until January 10 under an agreement reached by Merkel and state premiers on Sunday.

Germany is to close all but essential shops and impose considerable restrictions on schools and kindergartens, with most facilities to be closed or only operated to a limited extent.

A partial lockdown in Germany that closed restaurants and leisure facilities from early November – while keeping shops and schools open – has widely been deemed insufficient in containing the pandemic. — DPA

