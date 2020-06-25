Lockdown to be lifted from Wadi Kabir industrial area, Hamriya

Muscat: After reviewing the epidemiological situation in Wilayat of Muttrah, the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has decided to open the industrial area of Wadi Kabir and open the Hamriya from June 28.

The same conditions will apply to the opening of the shops between 6 am and 6 pm while remaining closed during the weekend, said Dr. Saif al Abri, Director General of Diseases Surveillance and Control, on Thursday.

Muscat Municipality will coordinate on the type of activities that will be resumed.

It has been not yet decided to open the traditional market of Mutrah Souq.