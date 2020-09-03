Local Main 

Lockdown of Dhofar Governorate to continue

Muscat: The Minister of Health has said that some procedures have been put in place for people to enter and exit the Dhofar governorate.

“If we open the governorate, the number of cases may increase and so the burden on the health staff. The lockdown lift will be announced in due course,” he said.

The Supreme Committee lifted the nationwide lockdown on August 7, except in Dhofar Governorate, which will continue until further notice.

Dhofar and Masirah island, along with Duqm, Jabal Akhdar, and Jabal Shams were put in lockdown on June 13. Dhofar is now the only region where lockdown restrictions remain in place.

