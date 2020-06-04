Front Stories Local 

Lockdown in Muttrah to be eased, Hamriyah will remain closed

Muscat: The authorities will ease the lockdown of the Muttrah wilayat from Saturday, it was revealed at the press conference on Thursday.

“Lifting the closure of most of the areas of Muttrah starting next Saturday but some areas will remain under isolation due to medical reasons, including Hamriyah District and old Muttrah neighborhood,” the government said. 

Permissible commercial activities will be allowed in Muttrah between 7 am and 6 pm.

Giving details, Dr. Saif Al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control said, “Muttrah Souq and Al Hamriyah District will remain closed due to the high infections reported in both places. The epidemiological situation there will be reviewed during the next two weeks.

Al-Abri added the isolation of the Muttrah wilayat started from April 1 because of the epidemiological situation, which has improved as a result of isolation. Isolation will be gradually eased, apart from areas that have witnessed an increase in the number of recorded cases.”

