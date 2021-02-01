Region World 

Lockdown extended in Israel

Oman Observer

Israel has extended a three-week-old lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister’s office and the health ministry said in a statement. The cabinet met late on Sunday and approved extending the general lockdown for an additional five days until 7 am on Friday. The cabinet is to convene on Wednesday for an additional discussion on whether it is necessary to further extend the lockdown. The cabinet also approved extending the ban on entry to, and exit from, Israel until at midnight on Sunday. Existing exceptions still apply. This means that Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv remains shuttered. — dpa

You May Also Like

China’s Xi, North Korea’s Kim meet ahead of Trump summit

Oman Observer Comments Off on China’s Xi, North Korea’s Kim meet ahead of Trump summit

Sudan generals, protest leaders sign transition deal

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sudan generals, protest leaders sign transition deal

Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding

Oman Observer Comments Off on Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding