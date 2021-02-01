Lockdown extended in Israel

Israel has extended a three-week-old lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister’s office and the health ministry said in a statement. The cabinet met late on Sunday and approved extending the general lockdown for an additional five days until 7 am on Friday. The cabinet is to convene on Wednesday for an additional discussion on whether it is necessary to further extend the lockdown. The cabinet also approved extending the ban on entry to, and exit from, Israel until at midnight on Sunday. Existing exceptions still apply. This means that Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv remains shuttered. — dpa

