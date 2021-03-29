Lockdown eases in England

LONDON: People in England rushed outside on Monday to enjoy sports, picnics and other previously prohibited activities, as the nation entered the second phase of its coronavirus lockdown easing thanks in large part to a successful vaccination drive.

England’s months-old rules have been relaxed to enable outdoor gatherings of up to six people, or two households, in what newspapers have dubbed “Happy Monday”.

“We haven’t swum since the fifth of January so we were beyond excited to come back and get back into the water,” swimmer Jessica Walker said from the Hillingdon Lido in northwest London.

“It’s very exhilarating, it’s absolutely fantastic for managing both mental and physical health,” she added, basking in unusually sunny late March weather.

Under the UK government’s staggered lockdown lifting plan for England, schools reopened on March 8 and an official stay-at-home order ended on Monday, allowing team and individual amateur sports to restart.

Non-essential retailers and services such as hairdressers will reopen from April 12, when outdoor drinking in pub gardens can also resume. Limited indoor mixing in hospitality premises will then be allowed from mid-May, while many other remaining restrictions will be eased on June 21, if the outlook remains positive.

The devolved governments of the UK’s other nations — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are moving at their own pace.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped on Monday “will kick-start a great British summer of sport — with people of all ages reunited with team-mates, and able to resume the activities they love”.

But his government is urging vigilance as another wave of coronavirus sweeps Europe, and in a video message posted on Twitter he urged people to enjoy their new freedoms cautiously.

— AFP