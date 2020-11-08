Local photographer focuses lens on Omani woman on the mountains

Scrolling through social media, you not only see glimpses into peoples lives but also their latent and that’s how we came upon the work of this local photographer. The image that grabbed our attention was the perfect use of juxtaposition — a local woman dressed in traditional Omani clothes prepped in modern hiking gear.

So much can be said about that single photo, but in conversation with Muna Khalfan, the photographer herself, this is what she had to say.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What got you interested in photography and how long have you been doing it?

Growing up, I was always fascinated to use the camera and whenever I would see one at home or with a friend I was keen to have my try with it. But there wasn’t one easily available and I dabbled in photography a little in college with the photography club but got busy with my education to continue.

In the time that I played around with the camera, I didn’t really learn much about the art behind photography but I did know that I really enjoyed picking up the camera and capturing things around me. With school, and then work and life getting in the way, I hadn’t had much time to pick up on this hobby and then it all changed in 2010. I was invited to a photography exhibition, It was a great chance for networking and I met my photographer friend Aziza Al Athobi and she invited me to join the photographer club in Muscat, I welcomed the idea and I thought to give it a visit to know more about it. Since then I have become a member of the photographer club and started my professional photography journey.

What is your choice of equipment?

I started with a basic Nikon DSLR camera to start practising the different professional photography techniques. Then I updated my camera to Nikon D7000 with 28-300 lens, 50 mm and fisheye lens. Recently I was looking for a more digitalize camera with a lightweight so I upgraded my camera to a Sony mirrorless full-frame “A7R III” with 24- 70 lens. Lightweight is critical for my photography as I’m walking for distances to capture adventure photos in the mountains. Also, I have Mavic 2 pro to capture aerial views.

Who are your favourite photographers and what kind of styles do you go for?

I have always been a fan of portrait and abstract photography, I love travelling and every location always has its unique markers, perfect little details that I enjoyed capturing in an unconventional way. I enjoy creating art through my photography with the use of juxtaposition and changing perspectives, hoping to generate a conversation amongst my viewers. In 2019, I picked up doing aerial photography and have been experimenting with that recently.

I’m an adventurer who likes hike, climbing and camping in mountains so I used my photography skills to capture stories and details from the mountains. Recently I started to focus on stories that can tell from the mountains such as hiking, climbing, etc.

What was the idea behind the hiking photography and what inspired you to do it?

The idea of the theme was to represent athlete and adventurer Omani Women but with a touch of our culture. This photo specifically presents Omani women hiker, where I showcase our traditional dress which is called “Thub”, scarf “Weqaya\ Musar\ Lehaf\ Leso” and some silver accessories. The combination of the traditional touch and the sports gear gives uniqueness and beauty to the photos. In the past Omani women were working and been in the mountain wearing their traditional cloth and some of them are still till. However, presenting it this way catches the eye and attention of the audience. The audience liked the idea which presented how Omani women are strong and they can be in the mountain with their sweet beauty.

The women themselves and their different stories were the sources of inspiration. Nothing was close to representing them like their beauty, so I will say Women Beauty was inspirational. These strong women when they compete with the guys they can beat them as well.

The photoshoot is credited to “HUN’na” a platform for featuring Omani Women athletes & adventurers.

Where can people follow your work?

Follow my work on my Instagram @munaalshidhani and my collaboration with @hunna.om.

A message for our readers.

I want to encourage girls to follow their passion and master it. To explore new things in life and to do the extraordinary things that her hearts beat for. And to add at least 40min of her day in exercising to live a healthy lifestyle.