Local firm manufactures condensate stabilisation unit

MUSCAT, AUG 30 – Local Omani engineering workshop ELCO International Engineering Co LLC (ELCO) has manufactured a high quality condensate stabiliser skid, a completely made in Oman product, for the Sadad North EDF Phase 1 project of PDO. The client is Enerflex Middle East LLC, which selected ELCO to manufacture pressure vessels and the condensate stabilisation skid for their contract.

Abdullah al Ajmi, manager of Human Resource and Administration, ELCO said, “We are proud to announce the completion of manufacturing condensate stabilisation skid which has a ‘Made in Oman’ tag. The initial plan was to integrate the vessels and piping on the site. However, a construction execution strategy change was made after the award and Enerflex project management team approached us to build a complete skid package at ELCO’s workshop where pressure vessels were being fabricated. We were given the responsibility to complete integration of vessels into skid including structure, piping, isometrics, complete with integration of skid including Instrumentation and Electrical.”

