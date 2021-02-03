Features 

Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger: Australian researcher

Oman Observer

SYDNEY: Inspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D printing technology, to improve the strength of concrete for use in complex architecture.
Reinforced with steel fibres, the concrete becomes more durable when set in a pattern that copies a lobster shell, according to a new study from Melbourne’s RMIT University.
Rather than use a mould, the process involves depositing layers of concrete one on top of the other, directed from a computer program using 3D printing technology.
“The lobster shell is always something that still amazes me by its very interesting shapes and architectures, and especially (as) the lobster shell is really amazingly very stiff,” lead researcher Jonathan Tran told Reuters.
Tran said the design would help when building challenging arch or twisted structures with complex geometries. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Humans & chocolate

Oman Observer Comments Off on Humans & chocolate

French Week is coming to tempt and delight your taste buds!

Oman Observer Comments Off on French Week is coming to tempt and delight your taste buds!

New Mediterranean menus that guaranteed to make you drool

Oman Observer Comments Off on New Mediterranean menus that guaranteed to make you drool