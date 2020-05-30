Local 

Lobster fishing seasons draws to close

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Lobster fishing season in the Governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah, is coming to an end on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced.

The lobster fishing seasons started in the beginning of March.

The ministry called upon fishermen, companies, hotels, restaurants and individuals involved in the buying, selling and importing of lobster to register their stock following the end of the 3-month lobster fishing season.

The ministry said that it won’t allow the trading or importing of lobster after the conclusion of the season unless it is registered with the ministry. — ONA

