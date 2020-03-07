Lobster fishing season begins

Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan: Fishermen in the Governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta, and South Al Sharqiyah have started fishing lobster since the beginning of March. The fishing season lasts for three months. The coasts of these governorates that overlook the Arabian Sea are in abundant lobsters. Fishing lobster is one of the economic activities that Omani fishermen depend on as their source of income. The fishermen hope that this year’s production of lobster will be good, according to marine indicators and weather forecast.

Juma bin Saleh al Kasbi, Director of the Fisheries Development Department in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, said: “Statistically, the last year’s production of lobster was good. The 2019 production reached 958 tonnes with a total value of about RO 4.8 million compared to 473 tonnes, with a value of RO 2.1 million in 2018. With the start of the season for this year, we expect that the purchasing good price for ranging from RO 4 to 5 per kilogram.” Al Kasbi said: “Lobster production is largely consumed locally due to the high demand for its health benefits.

The local consumption quantities in 2019 were estimated at 713 tonnes compared to 382 tonnes in 2018. Part of the production is exported. 245 tonnes were exported in 2019 in comparison with 91 tonnes in 2018. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries recently issued a decision to change the period of the lobster fishing from two months (March to April) every year to three months (March to May). The ban on lobster fishing comes to effect from June to February because of breeding season. — ONA