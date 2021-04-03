Liwa slaughterhouse all set for opening

MUSCAT, APRIL 3 – Jusoor Foundation, a non-profit social responsibility foundation in the Sultanate, has announced the handing over of the Liwa slaughterhouse project to the Ministry of Interior, represented by North Al Batinah Municipality.

The abattoir will soon begin its operations and administrative work. It is also preparing to welcome beneficiaries as its official opening is later this year. It is the newest among slaughterhouses and one of the most prominent projects in the Wilayat of Liwa.

The project is fully funded by Vale Oman Pelletizing Company and is part of the sustainable social development initiatives being implemented by Jusoor Foundation in the field of health and environment. It aims to deliver its services to the residents of Liwa and to people in the neighbouring wilayats by organising the slaughter of livestock in this designated area. It also ensures safe disposal of slaughterhouse waste by following healthy practices.

This announcement was made after an inspection visit by the Wali of Liwa, representatives from North Al Batinah Municipality and Vale Oman, along with a project team and employees from the company that will operate the slaughterhouse.

During their visit, the team explored the facility, discussed its key attributes and ensured the readiness for welcoming beneficiaries by next June.

Constructed over an area of 1,160 sqm, the Liwa slaughterhouse comprises several facilities including the main slaughterhouse building, a slaughter hall fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and machinery, a 302-sqm shaded area for livestock, male and female waiting areas, a prayer room, administrative facilities and offices, parking lot, and 5,000 sqm of interlocked concrete pavements. The total cost of this project is about RO 400,000.

Commenting on the project, Abdullah bin Salim al Sadi, Corporate Affairs and Communication Manager — Vale Oman, said, “The Liwa slaughterhouse project materialised due to the need of a designated facility for slaughter by those residing in Liwa; one that adheres to the highest standards of safety and health. Today, we are proud to hand over the project to the Ministry of Interior, represented by North Al Batinah Municipalities.

“This project has come to fruition and it will soon commence operations. The slaughterhouse will deliver necessary services to both, citizens and residents, by supplying meat in a safe and healthy manner as well as ensuring that the livestock are disease-free.”

The project’s construction was completed in November 2020. During the past period, North Al Batinah Municipality has worked on appointing the operating company to start the slaughterhouse’s testing phase and ensure its readiness.

The production capacity is expected to reach 50 carcasses per hour for the sheep slaughter line and 15 carcasses per hour for the cows and camels slaughter line.

Established in 2012, Jusoor Foundation is the social investment arm of Sohar Aluminium, Vale Oman and OQ. It works to develop and implement sustainable social projects in communities by understanding the real needs of Omani society.