Living in transition…

The wind hums as it blows announcing the transition towards summer. The days are warmer and change is in the air, we say.

Not a day passes by without our thoughts going in different directions — memories and fears, things to do and hopes for the future.

At times we go overboard with our thoughts that we have to be woken up to realise why we blame everything else when we never had actual goals planned out.

It is nice to go with the flow but at times it could be just going towards the gravitational pull. The ship might sail with the wind but a plane flies against the wind.

A friend said to me, “When we are young our families are like cherry blossoms and as we get older we begin to lose them.” The comfort we found under their shade is suddenly left bare until we learn to create the shade for ourselves and for others. This is the reality in almost all spheres of life.

With so much of uncertainties going around the world, it is only natural that worry could be the dominant thought. Maybe it is time to forget and relearn. Many never gave up, instead they just adapted to a new lifestyle and career. In the process qualification did not matter but quality definitely did. When a person is creative and hardworking there is not much that can be denied when it comes to opportunities. Sooner or later the opportunities will arrive but we need not just wait for it. If nothing has come yet, then volunteer.

Like any machine, we also need to continuously practice our skills and keep our mind activated. Reading alone is not enough to increase our knowledge, the confidence one gets from implementing the knowledge is visible when one goes for a job interview.

Being in our own circle is in a way sticking to our comfort zone because that is a group of people who are going to accept us no matter what. It is the hardships of life that smoothen a person out. The hardship could be financial or emotional so that it touches everyone no matter whether they are rich or poor. There is a challenge for everyone and the only tool that can take them through is patience. Patience is an inner strength that has to be cultivated slowly and steadily. The advantages of having patience is of course the breaking down of stress and learning to practice detachment, which actually helps one to view a situation unbiased.

Following very closely is the communication skill that is often overlooked but is the art that requires an understanding of emotions and leads to emotional intelligence. With marketing intermingled with communication sometimes the differentiation between the two has turned out to be vague today.

Often important information is brushed aside because of the general opinion that sets as reality in people’s minds. Maybe it is time to set aside our misconceptions and start fresh with our communication and that means it is time to reset.

Starting from readymade good morning messages to greeting people — we need to think of genuine ways to do so. Then again the question is, “Do we really need all this in the first place?” How did we communicate before social media arrived on the horizon?

In the past, a call made all the difference. Even then the elders in the family complained about how long we sat on the phones and now we are typing away even while driving threatening lives. We have the urge to communicate with the world.

All this leads to yet another important element in our lives and that is setting priorities.

When life brings in a sense of discomfort it seems that most of the time it is the imbalance in these areas that brings in problems. But the ones who understand it move on confidently as if to say a problem comes with its own solutions. To realise it one needs a calm mind. The fact is that the ones who live in the present also keep in mind the future too.