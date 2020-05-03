Main 

Livestock vaccination campaign concludes in Saham

Saham: A total of 121,254 head of livestock have been vaccinated until April-end in the Wilayat of Saham in North Al Batinah Governorate, the Department of Agricultural Development in Saham has announced.

As many as 172,873 vaccines were administered to sheep, goats, cows and camels to protect them from a wide spectrum of animal disease which include: foot and mouth disease, goat plague, goat pox, cowpox, sheeppoxm, camel rabies, among others.

The National Vaccination Programme for Livestock for the 2019-2020 season began in the Wilayat of Saham in September last year and ended in April this year.

