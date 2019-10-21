Liverpool Supporters Club marks 8th anniversary

MUSCAT: Sunday coincided with the eighth anniversary of Oman’s oldest official football supporters club, Oman Reds the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club in Oman and a celebration was held at the Grand Hyatt Muscat.

The fan group has gone from strength to strength since starting with just two friends meeting at a house to watch the games and has now expanded to over 540 members, has English and Arabic sections, and meets at two different venues on match days.

The Oman Reds do not only gather to watch games together. In 2013, fans travelled to Liverpool and played on the pitch at Anfield against other international supporters clubs. Members can also get access to match day tickets and the club has got tickets to various matches for their members this season. Oman Reds members also get to go to Anfield for a black tie dinner with LFC legends every year. The group has also hosted ex LFC players in Muscat such as Alan Kennedy, who scored the winning goals in 2 European cup finals and Gary McAllister who scored an unforgettable goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby vs Everton.

The committee continues to work on many exciting initiatives for the Oman Reds this season including arranging for a group of them to attend the Fifa Club World Cup which will be held in Qatar in December. It is free to join the Official Liverpool Supporters Club in Oman. Interested can message the committee through ‘Oman Reds’ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

It is an exciting time to be a Liverpool FC fan with them being the Champions of Europe and the group looks set to grow even more, with many factors boosting their popularity; the proactivity of the supporters club, the charismatic Jurgen Klopp, attractive attacking play from the team, winning the Champions League last season and of course, the Arabian hero, Mohammad Salah.

Related