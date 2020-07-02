CORONAVIRUS Front Stories 

Live: Tune in for Supreme Committee press conference

Oman Observer

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 will hold its 12th weekly press conference today. Tune in for live updates.

The press conference will be attended by:
Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee.
Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi,  Minister of Transport.
Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed AL Hinai, CEO, Oman Development Bank.
Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance & Control, Ministry of Health.
Dr. Ali bin Abdullah al Maqbali director, Disease Surveillance and Control North Batinah.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7033 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Locals seeking aid to rebuild old houses in Al Mudhaibi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Locals seeking aid to rebuild old houses in Al Mudhaibi

Pedestrian bridge opened in Suhar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pedestrian bridge opened in Suhar

NBA tells teams to close training facilities

Oman Observer Comments Off on NBA tells teams to close training facilities