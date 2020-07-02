Live: Tune in for Supreme Committee press conference

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 will hold its 12th weekly press conference today. Tune in for live updates.

The press conference will be attended by:

Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee.

Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport.

Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed AL Hinai, CEO, Oman Development Bank.

Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance & Control, Ministry of Health.

Dr. Ali bin Abdullah al Maqbali director, Disease Surveillance and Control North Batinah.