Live: Schools will operate only for 3-5 hours

Muscat: The 15th press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 will be held on Thursday, which will be attended by Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saeecli, Minister of Health; Dr. Madiha Ahmed al Shaibani, Minister of Education, and officials from both the ministries.

Minister of Health: Cases are increasing at both local and global levels.

Minister of Health: Governmental institutions must adhere to the decisions of the Supreme Committee regarding the return of employees to work, maximum of 70%.

Minister of Health: Hopefully, the vaccine will be available before the end of this year.

Minister of Health: The 100% attendance at workplaces will be a violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

Minister of Health: The second wave in most countries has been inevitable, but if we adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, it can be avoided.

Minister of Education: The daily school hours will be between 3 hours in low-density schools and five hours in high-density schools.

Minister of Education: School buses will operate at 50% capacity, 16 students per class in low-density schools, 50% in medium-density schools, and one-third of total students in high-density schools.