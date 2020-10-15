Live: Residents cannot return if visa expired

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 is holding is 17th press conference today, attended by Dr. Ahamed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health; Brigadier Said bin Sulaiman al Asmi, director-general of operations, ROP and Dr. Saif al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control and Dr. Anas bin Nasser al Kamyani, family and community physician.

Highlights

DG of Operations: Residents whose visas have expired are not allowed to return as per the directives of the Supreme Committee.

DG of Operations: The names of the violators will be disclosed after the legal procedures are completed.

Major Mohammed Al-Hashami (ROP): Currently, no new visas are issued, either online or at service centers.

Minister of Health: I urge the public to report any violations of the Covid-19 for the sake of the health of all.

Minister of Health: We appeal to all of you to be partners with the government. Reporting places of gatherings and violators is a national duty.

Minister of Health: The decline seen in the recovery rate is attributed to non-compliance with the precautionary measures.

Minister of Health: Unfortunately, we lost a third person from the health sector due to Covid-19.

Minister of Health: The Ministry is coordinating with various international agencies and companies to provide the vaccine.

Minister of Health: The number of inpatients during 24 hours is 77 cases, taking the total number of inpatients to 556, including 216 cases in ICU and 147 requiring ventilators.

Minister of Health: Despite the closure and the ban on movement, gatherings are taking place.

Minister of Health: The long-term impact of the virus on the infected people is still unknown until today, and there are those who contracted the disease but the physical and psychological symptoms have continued with them for a long time.

Minister of Health: We do not expect a decrease in the number of deaths due to the increase in the number of cases in the intensive care.

Dr. Anas al Kamyani: Do not underestimate the disease. It has been spreading beyond expectations.

Dr. Saif al Abri: The risk of infection is possibly more from the community than from the place of work.

Dr. Saif al Abri: In the coming days, a special mechanism will be announced to exempt people with chronic diseases from going to their workplace.

Dr. Saif al Abri: Immunity is not yet guaranteed after recovering from COVID-19, prevention must be taken after recovery too.