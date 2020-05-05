Uncategorized 

Live: Muscat lockdown extended

Oman Observer

Muscat: Supreme Committee on tackling Covid-19 has decided on Tuesday to extended the closure of the Governorate of Muscat, Muttrah wilayat, and the commercial market area of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali until 10am May 29, 2020.

The committee also has decided on Tuesday to end the academic year for all students in public and private schools. Thursday 7 May 2020 will be the last day of the academic year.

The committee has authorized the Ministry of Education to adopt an appropriate alternative to calculate the results of students and the mechanism for transfer in grades from one to twelfth and above.

 

 

You May Also Like

It creates a different type of challenge for the therapist to

Oman Observer Comments Off on It creates a different type of challenge for the therapist to

The advantages of having digital frame as it act as a normal

Oman Observer Comments Off on The advantages of having digital frame as it act as a normal

That continues to be a very strong program that drives growth

Oman Observer Comments Off on That continues to be a very strong program that drives growth