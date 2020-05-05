Live: Muscat lockdown extended

Muscat: Supreme Committee on tackling Covid-19 has decided on Tuesday to extended the closure of the Governorate of Muscat, Muttrah wilayat, and the commercial market area of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali until 10am May 29, 2020.

The committee also has decided on Tuesday to end the academic year for all students in public and private schools. Thursday 7 May 2020 will be the last day of the academic year.

The committee has authorized the Ministry of Education to adopt an appropriate alternative to calculate the results of students and the mechanism for transfer in grades from one to twelfth and above.