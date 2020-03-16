Live healthy, keep out viral infections

MUSCAT, MARCH 16 – The best way to to keep viral infections at bay is to boost our immunity. Personal hygiene can be ensured using sterilisers and sanitisers and a total no to shaking hands. But that is not enough. Fatima al Ruqaishi, a nutritionist, advises people to maintain their immune system by following a healthy lifestyle all the time. “The immune system cannot be enhanced suddenly. For this one should take care of the body by following a healthy diet on regular basis and include some physical activity in daily routine. This is the simplest way to boost body immunity and avoid attack of viruses because by nature viruses attack those who are weak in immunity,” she said.

Al Ruqaishi talked about several habits and suggested not to lick fingers after eating, cutting food for others, sharing food with others on the same plate, or sharing spoons and cups, to avoid the viruses transmission from one person to another. As for the social media rumours about garlic, onions and other such recipes to strengthen the immune system, Al Ruqiahi said “Don’t believe such things. Immunity originally is strong by nature unless someone consumes immunosuppressive drugs.

If the person is subject to stress, or follows unhealthy diet, it will make the immune weak. Work to strengthen our body against all pathological factors is not restricted by a certain period. It is the least thing we can do to lead a healthy life.” Besides stressing on healthy food and personal hygiene, the nutritionist advised to focus on foods rich in vitamin C, which is considered strong antidote to colds and flu, like guava, green chili, pepper, sweet pepper, blackcurrants, parsley, kale, kiwi, broccoli, brussels sprouts, lemon, papaya, strawberry, and oranges.