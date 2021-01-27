32,000 jobs for Omanis this year, including 7,600 in govt

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour on Wednesday said 32,000 job opportunities and 10,000 training opportunities for Omanis will be created this year.

The ministry during the press conference to unveil some major plans and policies for the year 2021 under the leadership of Dr. Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour said 7,602 job opportunities to be provided in the public sector through replacement.

Highlights:

Job opportunities in the government sector will be according to actual needs.

2,469 jobs from the Ministry of Education, 830 jobs from the Ministry of Health, 115 jobs from the Ministry of Higher Education and Innovation, 151 jobs from the Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources, and 65 from the municipal sector, 292 jobs from the University of Technology and Applied Sciences and 1,280 jobs from other sectors.

Training of 10,000 job seekers to enhance their job skills as per the labor requirements.

Training of 3000 job seekers within the Entrepreneurship Program for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The work plan for the current year 2021 aims to develop the human capital by implementing the training project, which follow the replacement process.

Training of around 10,000 youth in all governorates of the Sultanate in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

As the national economy grows, this will be reflected in providing job opportunities for citizens.

The more economic growth we have, the more job opportunities are available.

“We have great challenges, and we will not be able to overcome them on our own, and all sectors must join hands to provide job opportunities.”

The percentage of Omanisation of jobs in the labor market (government and private) during the fourth phase (2011-2020) was 21.6%.

Around 6,000 job seekers will be trained through employment-related programs.

The Ministry managed to save 70,000 Omani jobs, of which 19, 000 were in the oil sector and 4,000 workers were transferred to job security.

“We must make a national commitment, and our procedures must be clear in terms of Omanisation rates in the private sector.”

“It is not true that the cost of an expatriate is less than that of an Omani employee.”

“It is necessary to have parity in the benefits offered public and private sectors in terms of privileges, leave, the retirement system and wages if possible.”

“The practices, which must also be stopped, is the transfer of the workforce from one activity to another in order to avoid the high rates of localization in some sectors, the establishment of small and medium companies, and the exploitation of the facilities granted to the private sector by the committee to address the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.”

“The biggest challenge for the Ministry of Labor is the existence of high job turnover, as 33,000 contracts were registered during the year 2020.”

“In the second phase, the Etimad program aims to train 500 jobseekers as part of a plan to train and empower workers in the private sector and raise the level of their leadership and supervisory skills.”

“We have a problem with not having job opportunities in some governorates. ”

“The number of job seekers is increasing and economic growth is decreasing.”

“There will be changes to the Labor Law and Civil Service Law, including raising the fees for the recruitment of non-labor manpower (administrative and executive positions), Omanisation of some professions, and setting up mobile labor courts.

“Each private company is required to submit a report on its employees, which will be submitted online to the ministry.”

“A new employment application system will replace the process of bringing expatriate workers instead of issuing permits, This is considered a radical regulatory action.”

“The total number of job seekers is 65,438, including 24,866 men 40,572 women.”

“More employment announcements will be announced next week.”

“We are working to provide job opportunities for citizens in their home governorates.”

“There will be 8% replacement in the professions of managers, specialists, and technicians.”

“There are initiatives from some authorities to resettle and employ job seekers in 2021.”

“Direct employment procedures will not take more than two months, but government replacement will take longer than three months to a year.”