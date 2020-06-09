List of commercial activities allowed to reopen in Oman

Muscat: As per the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced the list of the activities that have been exempted from the shutdown.

The ministry said that reopened activities will be required to follow health standards. These activities are allowed to reopen from Wednesday, June 10.

The activities that were allowed to reopen are:

1- Sale of foodstuffs

2-Food stores

3- Mobile restaurants and coffee shops (only delivery and takeaway)

4- Clinics and vet clinics

5- Pharmacies

6- Optical shops

7- Petrol filling stations

8- Cooking gas cylinder stores and vehicles

9- Bakeries and bread shops

10- Water factories and water stores

11- Halwa and confectionery stores

12- Food industries

13- Animal feed, grain stores, agricultural products and pesticides

14- Meat and poultry shops

15- Fish stores

16- Ice-cream and corn shops

17- Fruits and vegetable stores

18- Juice shops

19- Mashakik and barbecues

20- Grinders

21- Honey shops

22- Dates shops

23- Livestock and poultry sheds

24- Shipping, customs clearance offices and insurance offices

25- Sanitary and electrical materials

26- Non-food materials shops (for storage only)

27- Sale of fishing tools and equipment

28- Vehicle and fishing boat repair workshops and

29- Vehicle and fishing boats spare parts stores e

30- Motor electrical, vehicle oil, vehicle brake repair, tyre repair

31- Electrical appliances and satellite shops (order and delivery only)

32- Computer sale and maintenance

33- Stationery stores

34- Printers (order and delivery only)

35- Quarries crushers (order and delivery only

36- Sanad offices

37- Rent of vehicles and equipment

38- Money exchange

39- Steam laundries and machine laundries (two customers are allowed at a time)

40- Honey-bee supplies stores (order and delivery only)

41- Construction materials and cement stores

42- Bricks and cement blocks factories (orders the delivery)

43- Ready-made concrete (orders the delivery only)

44- Ceramic, tiles, marble, and granite shops (two customers are allowed inside the shop)

45- Ceramic, tiles, marble, and granite cutting workshops (order and delivery)

46- Car wash

47- Vehicle care stores (two customers at a time are allowed inside)

48- New car dealers (two customers at a time are allowed inside)

49- Water filters sale and repair shops

50- Water pumps sale and repair (orders and delivery)

51- Modern irrigation systems sale and maintenance (two customers at a time are allowed inside)

52- Pets (birds, fish, and their feed) (two customers are allowed inside)

53- Nurseries and agricultural supplies (two customers are allowed inside)

54- Carpentries (orders and delivery)

55- Blacksmith workshops (orders and delivery)

56- Turning workshop(order and delivery)

57- Aluminum workshops(order and delivery)

58- Metal welding shops (orders and delivery only)

59-Consultancy officers, lawyers offices, account auditing(remote services only)

60- Sale and maintenance of watches

61- Mobile phones sales and maintenance (order and delivery)

62- Yacht marina

63- Driving school

64- Floristry shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

65- Perfume shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

66- Cosmetics shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

67- Watches and accessories shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

68- Women ready-made apparel and boutiques (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

69- Car wash (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

70- Key duplication (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

71- Footwear stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

72- Shoe repair shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

73- Jewellery (gold and silver stores), (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

74- Goldsmiths (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

75- Herbal medicine shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

76-Transaction offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

77- Translation offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

78- Photography shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

79- Automotive glass sale and installation (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

80 – Decoration stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

81- House utensils and kitchenware stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

82- Tailoring accessories shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

83- Scrap shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

84- Bikes and motorcycle sale and repair shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

85- Digital printing shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

86- Calligraphers shop (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

87-Paper plastic (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

88- Glassmaking (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

89- photos and photo frames shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

90-Security devices sale and installation (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

91- Repair of vehicle exhaust (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

92-Used cars showrooms (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

93-Kitchenware workshops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

94- Car paint stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

95-Furniture stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

96- Bill collection and payment offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

97-Accessories stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

98- Sport wear stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

99- Cosmetics materials shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

100-Ready-made women apparel (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

101-Ready-made garments (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

102-Oman masar and kuma shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

103-Children’s clothing stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

104- Artificial lawn shops

105- Perfumes and incense shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

106- Carpet cleaning shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

107- Wallpaper stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

108- Curtain making stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

109- Children’s toys stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

110- Earthenware shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

111- Antiques and gifts shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

112- Bags and leather products (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

113- Carpet selling shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

114- Patent and trademark registration offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

115- Rent of construction materials and equipment (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

116- Telecom companies’ halls (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

117- Auto accessories (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

118- Equestrian equipment stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)