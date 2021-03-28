List of activities excluded from the decision of night closure

Muscat: Activities that excluded from the decision of night closure and movement of individuals and vehicles from 8 pm to 5 am with an effect from Sunday March 28 till Thursday, April 8, 2021:

Oil field.

Ports and airports movement.

Pharmacies working the night shift.

The movement of health workers, emergency vehicles, service vehicles (electricity and water only).

Fuel filling stations applying the shift system through the ministry of commerce, industry and investment promotion in cooperation with the fuel marketing companies.

Trucks weighing 3 tonnes or more, water tankers, sewage water tankers.

Loading and unloading at factories and warehouses (movement of workers outside the facility during the lockdown hours is impermissible).

Employees of the press and media outlets (both public and private) whoose work nature requires them to attend the workplace during the night lockdown hours. The ministry of information will provide them with permissions.