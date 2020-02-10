List: Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS

American Airlines – Jan. 31-March 27. Hong Kong service suspended Feb. 8-March 27.

Air France – Said on Feb.6 it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March

Air Seoul – The South Korean budget carrier suspended China flights from Jan. 28 until further notice.

Air Tanzania – Tanzania’s state-owned carrier, which had planned to begin charter flights to China in February, postponed its maiden flights.

Austrian Airlines – until end February.

British Airways – Jan. 29-Feb 29.

Delta Airlines – Feb. 2-April 30

Egyptair – Feb. 1 until further notice.

Finnair – Suspended all flights to China between Feb. 6-29, to Guangzhou between Feb. 5-March 29.

Iberia Airlines – The Spanish carrier extended its suspension of flights from Madrid to Shanghai, its only route, from Feb. 29 until the end of April.

Kenya Airways – Jan. 31 until further notice.

KLM – Will extend its ban up to March 15

Lion Air – All of February.

Oman Air and Saudia, both suspended flights on Feb. 2 until further notice.

Qatar Airways – Feb. 1 until further notice.

Rwandair – Jan. 31 until further notice.

Nordic airline SAS – Feb. 4-29.

Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier – Feb. 8 until further notice.

United Airlines – Feb. 5-March 28. Service to Hong Kong suspended Feb. 8-20.

Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines – Suspended flights to the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau Feb. 1-April 30, in line with its aviation authority’s directive.

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELED SOME CHINA FLIGHTS/ROUTES

Air Canada- Canceled direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai Jan. 30-Feb 29.

Air China – State carrier said on Feb. 9 it will “adjust” flights between China and the United States.

Air New Zealand – Suspended Auckland-Shanghai service Feb. 9-March 29.

ANA Holdings – Suspended routes including Shanghai and Hong Kong from Feb. 10 until further notice.

Cathay Pacific Airways – Plans to cut a third of its capacity over the next two months, including 90 per cent of flights to mainland China. It has encouraged its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in a bid to preserve cash.

Emirates and Etihad – The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing.

Hainan Airlines – Suspended flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing Feb. 7-March 27.

Philippine Airlines [PHL.UL] – Cut the number of flights between Manila and China by over half.

Qantas Airways – Suspended direct flights to China from Feb. 1. The Australian national carrier halted flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai between Feb. 9-March 29.

Royal Air Maroc – The Moroccan airline suspended direct flights to China Jan. 31-Feb. 29. On Jan. 16, it had launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

Russia – All Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot, stopped flying to China from Jan. 31. Small airline Ikar will also continue flights between Moscow and China. All planes arriving from China will be sent to a separate terminal in the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

Singapore Airlines – Suspended or cut capacity on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir.

UPS – Canceled 22 flights to China because of the virus and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Virgin Atlantic – Extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28.

Virgin Australia – Said it will withdraw from the Sydney-Hong Kong route from March 2 because it was “no longer a viable commercial route” due to growing concerns over the virus and civil unrest in Hong Kong.