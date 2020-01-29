Lions Club win Salalah tournament

SALALAH: Lions Club Salalah comprehensively beat hosts Indian Challengers Club (ICC) by 47 runs in the final to win the eighth Annual Tennis Ball Cricket tournament. The tournament which started on March 2019 was delayed due to various ongoing tournaments and commencement of Oman Cricket Club-Salalah league matches. However, the final was held on January 24, 2020 at ICC’s home ground in Ittin, Salalah. Nineteen teams participated in the tournament.

S Anil Kumar, Secretary, OCC Salalah, was the chief guest for the final who presented the winners and runners-up trophies and also mementos to the match officials.

In the final, Lions Club outplayed the ICC in all departments to beat ICC by 47 runs.

Brief scores: Lions 165/5 in 15 overs (Shaan Shams 52 not out (21 balls), Suhail 38; Yogish 2/29 & Mithun Kunder 2/35) beat ICC 118/9 in 15 overs (Sujith 17, Binu 2/9 & Hidayath 2/16)

Man of the match: Shaan Shams 52 n.o. & 2/9

Man of the series: Sujith Sukumaran (ICC), Batsman of the Series: Nimal Maxon (Gladiator), Bowler of the series: Shaanu (Lions).

Related