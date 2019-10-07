Like-minded women exchange skills, crafts in recent gathering

About 40 women from different walks of life gathered together under one roof to explore the hidden talents of the members, ranging from their managerial acumen to culinary skills and from aesthetic dexterity to the members’ knack in gardening and running households.

The Muscat Malayali Ladies (MML) is an interactive platform for like-minded women in Oman coming from different backgrounds who usually get together to celebrate Onam, Christmas or Eid at picturesque locations across the capital.

Their recent get-together supported their goal of creating an environment where women learn from each other on how to balance familial commitments with social responsibilities.

The Onam gathering held at the Foodlands Restaurant recently was an all-out display of the 5-member organising team’s skill in organising an event. They wholeheartedly prepared the place which included a beautiful ‘pookalam’ (floral carpet), welcome dance, onam traditional song followed by some interactive games and spot questions.

The whole day was a stupendous display of some talented women who excel in their chosen art and cultural arena. The winners were honoured with amazing gifts and giveaways. As always MML encourages women to exhibit their talent and help them get recognition.

“Members were allowed to display their handmade products and crafts. The members of the group were requested to appreciate and encourage the talents of their fellow members. And this made a huge difference and gave a ray of hope to the growth of our entrepreneurs,” organisers told the Observer.

“We spare no stone unturned in spreading positivity and bringing a smile on each one’s face. Finally, the huge success of the event added another golden feather on MML’s hat”, Sumaiya Ismail, Admin and Founder noted.

