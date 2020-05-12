Light it up by sharing and caring

By Jiji Philip for Oman Observer



Sharing and caring are both magical words, when we learn to share at the same time we learn to care.

As we all know, sharing and caring has a very important role during Ramadan but this Ramadan is more special because more number of people have come up with their contribution in enhancing this Ramadan and they are the real angels of God during this coronavirus pandemic. We can all be an angel of god by loving others and by serving the needy. Prophet Muhammad said that the entire creation is the family of Allah and the most beloved of creation to Allah are those who do good to his (Allah’s) family.

These words means that we are all in one family and in our family we have to cherish one another. We are not going to lose anything by sharing as a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. Charity has great rewards. That is why the Prophet sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam urged it on many occasions in his Sunnah and clarified that charity never reduces one’s wealth; rather, it increases it.

Charity as a matter of fact is a very wide phenomenon that cannot be described in words. It is said that if you give someone something, you get ten times in return. But this saying is incomplete; the truth is that if you give someone something with a pure heart, expecting nothing in return, you will surely get more than ten times in return. So we should arise and soothe other’s by thinking that we are all in one family and we are the beloved once to god.

This catastrophe teaches us a lesson about sharing and caring.This crisis ijs for a short period of time but its lessons of sharing and caring will be with us till our death.

Our life is a short period between birth and death therefore let us make this short period more valuable and frabjous. The blessings which god gave us is not only for us but it is also for sharing with others. The Almighty Orders helping the poor and the needy and Promises a great reward for those who give. We all have our own values and now it is the best time to make use of our values. We are all from different communities and different societies .

Nevertheless, we are all part of the same humanity. When we enjoy our lives we should also remember that so many people are starving at the same time. So we should lend a helping hand to those who are starving. Just belive that they are a part of our family and its our duty to make them cherished. Thereby, we can create a memorable moment for them.

Now we can see that many firms and organisations have come up with their contribution in this Ramadan and we have to encourage all those who are coming up with their contribution. By doing such small things in other’s life we can enhance this Ramadan. We have to be a role model for others. Parents should also play a very important role in making their kids understanding the value of sharing and caring.

There is a saying “sharing is caring” which means when we share we also care about others and their feelings. The moment you know that your little deed of charity has brought a smile to someone’s face is the moment you will achieve that peace of mind which you truly desire from the bottom of your heart.