Life is a lesson…

It is interesting how in Oman this year on January 10 there was a sense of loss and on January 11 there is a sense of hope. This experience will be unique to Oman, a day to mourn and a day to reenergise; January will always be a special month.

January 10 of the year 2020 had seen an end of an era — where a modern state was established in five decades. The architect of modern Oman, late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had chosen a humble way for his last journey. He must have known his people would find it to be one of the most difficult days in their life. For the last five decades the journey

has been with determination to reach the status of a developed nation in every way.

In tears however there was hope as His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik reassured through his speech that he will continue with late His Majesty’s vision.

The first accession anniversary of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik — a year which saw measures taken for economic and social benefits. While the reforms continue, His Majesty laid a clear foundation on international relations — peaceful coexistence.

Education, employment and fiscal plans in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 are top priorities.

On the domestic front, although economic and pandemic challenges dominated the year, importance has been given to social and job security.

The job security System Law promulgated by Royal Decree saw His Majesty Sultan Haitham donating RO 10 million as a personal contribution towards the foundation of the fund.

And in focus is also the Social Security Scheme that provides protection to low-income groups and Social Security Fund beneficiary families against the expected impacts of the medium-term fiscal Balance Plan. The year has seen a restructure of the Cabinet.

The year 2021 sees the 10th Five Year Plan. With a renewed enthusiasm Oman looks forward to a bright future, as expressed by His Majesty the Sultan, “Carrying a great heritage and noble goals, building and not demolishing, approaching and not distancing. We are committed to sustain this approach, with you and by you, so that we could together perform, with firm will, our cultural role and historic mission.”

These words of wisdom are an indication on how important is public participation. These are trying days for the world economies and everyone has to dive deep to come up with new ways to sustain themselves as individuals whether it is career or a project, but there would also be a need to groom oneself to be a contributor to the nation.

Nations continue to evolve and they can never be standstill and this is guaranteed with the challenges that come by, which often demands us to think differently and take actions accordingly.

What we have to remember is social responsibility is not just for the government or a corporate entity. Each one of us is entitled to this opportunity to contribute to society. It is an opportunity because it leaves with us everlasting impact. Giving is not just about money, it is to do with our skills and abilities and most importantly time. Can we make someone else’s day slightly better? Can we be part of someone else’s success?

At that same time do we ever think and plan for changing circumstances? Most of the time we do not think about the possibilities that could go wrong because we are in the comfort zone, and why think negative right? But the pandemic has taught us too many lessons and families who were perfectly fine hit hard times. Maybe this is the time to silently help and make it as an opportunity for individual social responsibility.

