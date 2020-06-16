Licences for 70 coastal vessels, 40 modern boats

MUSCAT: As part of supporting the modernisation of the traditional fisheries sector in Oman, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is launching a project to provide licences for 70 coastal vessels and 40 modern boats.

In 2019, as many as 48 applications for modern boats were approved and licences issued.

According to the 2019 Annual Report published by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU), the ministry is cooperating with the Al Raffd Fund to finance the project.

“The applications will be evaluated and qualified by the ministry and subsequently financed”, says the report.

Regarding the modern boats, points out the report, the aim of this project is to replace the fiberglass skiffs with new modern boats, the designs of which offer opportunities for longer overnight trips, enhanced catch quality and quantity, and reduced operating costs.

The Sultanate enjoys several inherent advantages that make the fisheries sector a promising sector for the national economy.

The Fisheries Lab as part of Oman’s National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh), has paved the way for the transformation of the Sultanate’s fisheries sector.

Based on the set plans for 2019, the sector has scored many achievements as the ministry and Al Raffd have successfully signed a memo for Al Raffd to fund 20 modern boats per year.

Moreover, a consultant was assigned for Diba port’s designs, and the tendering process for Mahout and Al Shuwemiya is at the final stages.

Also, Al Wusta Fisheries Industries Company played a vital role in contributing to increasing the number of commercial fishing landings.