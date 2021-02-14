Libyan lawmakers seek unity ahead of vote

TRIPOLI: Members of Libya’s divided parliament began arriving on Sunday in the western city of Sabrath ahead of a bid to unify the legislature after the selection of a transitional government to lead the conflict-torn country to elections.

Lawmakers plan to meet on Monday in the city to the west of the capital Tripoli, for a consultative meeting, parliamentarian Abdel-Moneim Balkour said.

Between 110 and 120 members of the 188-strong legislature are expected to attend the meeting, Balkour said.

He added that there were three items on the agenda: Unifying the assembly, a confidence vote on the government following its formation and finalising obligations relating to passing legislation.

Delegates from Libya’s rival factions elected Mohammed Menfi as head of a three-member Presidency Council and Abdul-Hamid Mohammed Dbeibe has interim prime minister in a UN-hosted process in Switzerland on February 5.

The new authority will replace the UN-backed Government of National Accord, which has been in charge of Tripoli and western areas, and the competing eastern administration linked with warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The government must win a vote of confidence at a parliamentary session, the date of which has not been set yet. — dpa