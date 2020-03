Libyan govt to move from ‘defence to attack’

TUNIS: Libya’s internationally recognised government will soon try to push back Khalifa Haftar’s eastern forces that have been attacking the capital Tripoli for months, its interior minister has said.

“The GNA (Government of National Accord) and its forces do not want to see Tripoli subject to shelling every day and it will move these forces (of Haftar) away from Tripoli,” Fathi Bashagha said in an interview with Reuters late on Sunday.

Bombardment around the capital has intensified in recent days, and shelling has repeatedly closed the capital’s only functioning airport at Mitiga, held by the GNA.

The escalation is the most serious since the announcement of a ceasefire on January 12 and Bashagha said the GNA believed that Haftar had launched a new assault.

“On Friday, more than 60 missiles dropped on Mitiga and 60 dropped on Tripoli on Saturday… so now he begins his attack,” Bashagha said. “Our defence will also move to attack because there is no hope for the ceasefire,” he added.

Asked if the GNA would begin a military offensive in the coming days, he said “definitely”. — Reuters

Related