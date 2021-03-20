Libya to investigate discovery of bodies in Benghazi

The prime minister of Libya’s new unity government said he had instructed the attorney general to open an investigation into the discovery of bodies in Benghazi. Local media said more than a dozen bodies of people shot dead were found in the eastern city that is the stronghold of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), whose assault on the capital Tripoli was repulsed last year. Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, tweeted that such events cannot be tolerated or covered up. “I gave direct instructions to the Interior Minister to deal with this event and I requested the Attorney General to open an investigation’’, he said. — Reuters