Libya arrests ‘main suspect’ in killing of 30 migrants

TRIPOLI: One of the main suspects in the murder in Libya of 30 mostly Bangladeshi migrants last year was arrested on Monday, authorities in Tripoli said.

In May 2020, the family of a human trafficker killed by migrants for unknown reasons allegedly avenged his death by killing 26 Bangladeshis and four migrants of African origin.

The massacre took place in May in the city of Mezdah, more than 150 kilometres south of Libya’s capital. Eleven other migrants were wounded.

One of the alleged killers, 23, was arrested on Monday in Gharyan, around 100 kilometres southwest of the capital, the unity government’s interior ministry said in a statement.

Wanted by the authorities, “he confessed his crime” under questioning, the ministry said, without revealing his identity.

“Just after the tragic attack of May 2020, I ordered the local authorities in Mezdah to issue arrest warrants against those responsible for the murders’’, Interior Minister Bashagha said.

“The arrest of the main suspect is a major victory’’, he said, calling it “proof” that such crimes could not be committed with impunity in Libya.

The affair had caused outrage in Bangladesh, which demanded Libyan authorities investigate the murders, bring the perpetrators to account and compensate relatives. — AFP