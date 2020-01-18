LG’s rollable TV could go on sale as early as H1 2020

LG Electronics Inc may begin selling its rollable OLED TV as early as the first half of the year, the South Korean company’’s new CEO has said, expressing hope the launch will help expand the company’’s presence in the premium TV sector.

Brian Kwon, who became LG Electronics’’ CEO in late November 2019, said the company’s rollable TV is expected to hit the market no later than the end of the third quarter, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

LG Electronics showcased a rollable TV, which comes with a 65-inch screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside, at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

At that time, the company said the uniquely designed TV would be released in the market within the year.

Kwon said the product release was delayed due to a tight OLED display schedule. OLED sheets for LG’s rollable TVs are produced by its affiliate LG Display Co. “OLED supply was very tight,” Kwon said at a press conference for Korean reporters at CES 2020 here.

“Since the screen is rollable, it gets more stress than foldable displays, and it turned out we needed some time to secure reliability on the product.”

At CES 2020, LG introduced a different model of its rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling. LG said its latest version of the rollable TV, however, will not be available at least until next year.

Asked about LG releasing foldable screen products, such as smartphones, Kwon said the company has a “question mark” on foldables.

