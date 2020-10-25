Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern win

Robert Lewandowski took his Bundesliga tally to a record 10 goals in the first five games this season with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday, then issued a warning to the European champions’ future opponents. “I hope that we will keep this form for a very long time — it doesn’t matter against who we play, we always want to show our best football, we always want to win,” Lewandowski told Sky. Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last three league games and wrapped up his treble within an hour at the Allianz Arena. Defending champions Bayern have scored 22 goals this term — 10 more than league leaders RB Leipzig who stayed top with a 2-1 win over 10-man Hertha Berlin. — AFP

