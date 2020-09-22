Let us not make a mess of masks

Now that face masks and gloves have become a part of our daily life, rational disposal of the same too is equally important. Otherwise, it will be a bigger threat to the environment than plastic, experts warn. Riskier than plastic as most masks are for single-use and therefore not recyclable.

On a routine stroll, there more chances that one would come across masks on the pavements, roads, shopping trolleys and neighbourhoods.

“We have smarter, more responsible choices out there. We have reusable cloth masks as a clear biodegradable option just like any clothing item in our wardrobe,” says Dana Sarhani, an environmental advocate.

“In my eyes, face masks have become the new plastic bags and there is simply no excuse for not using reusable ones in any part of our lives,” adds Sarhani.

Reports suggest that an estimated amount of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion plastic gloves will be discarded every month of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

And the effect on the environment? Just like plastic, they end up in the sea killing the marine creatures and enter our food chain.

“People as well as medics need to apply extra caution while discarding the single-use gowns, hand gloves, shoe covers, plastic caps and other Personal Protective Equipment, as these ‘waste’ must be infected”, an MoH personnel has told the Observer.

“Put these items in the trash can and no plastic items including gloves, masks and wipes should be dumped into the environment. Proper disposal of PPE is important in preventing the spread of coronavirus when the threat of the second wave of the pandemic is looming, “said Dr Benny Panakkan.

These anti-corona gears, once randomly dumped into the environment, break down into microplastics after entering into water sources.

“These waste, the majority of which is plastic, harm marine creatures when they eat it. They don’t just get the plastic, they get the chemicals too”, Ammujam Raveendran, an environmentalist said.

Masks discarded on the beaches add to the already existing pollutants.

“If there is one message I ask you to consider is please think of your children and grandchildren and the life they are inheriting. Imagine the world you are leaving behind for them…If you think 2020 was bad, think how each one of us will be totally accountable for creating the intolerable environment,” Dana adds.

What we can do

1) Don’t throw our used masks and gloves around or leave them in a shopping trolley, irresponsibly.

2) Put used masks and gloves in a plastic bag when we take them off, and seal it before dumping it into a closed bin.

3) Create general awareness about responsible disposal of masks after use.

4) Install waste bins dedicated only to PPE in public places such as shopping centres, beaches and other places.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef