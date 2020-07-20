Lakshmi Kothaneth

How long would it take for us to get back to our normal lifestyle? Those were the days we would take off to wherever we wanted to at the drop of a hat, whether it was a three day tourism package, off road weekend or just a walk on the beach or coffee with friends.

We would not have ever felt guilty of visiting friends. Shall we meet up in the garden and catch up? Don’t forget it is summer, most importantly do not forget your mask, not because it can cost RO 100 for violating the COVID-19 law of being out in a public place without a mask, but because it protects you and the others.

It is not the office going, young families, the youth or children who have been affected the most. All of these groups found their way out of this situation in one way or the other thanks to technology. It is the elderly who feel the brunt of isolation. ‘Visit them if you love them,’ really does not apply anymore as the tag line has now become, ‘stay away if you care for them.’ They may not be too keen on typing out a message but they still do while others prefer sending out voice messages.

“I am imprisoned in my home,” said an uncle who lives alone and added, “But I know it is for my own good.” Few days later, he was busy working from his phone.

Loneliness is part of this pandemic for our elders for whom the best form of entertainment and comfort would have been being with the family members. In the midst of all these changes we are going through such as ways of working (from home), fitness regime (walking with mask), celebrating festivals (no gathering), shopping (without touching or trying) and eating out (just take away).

So before we say we are bored, let us ensure the seniors are also entertained. They are precious listeners to Oman Observer’s podcast, “Dear Oman” as they are ready with their feedback and questions. Once again technology bridged a gap.

So to the question, ‘How long?’ The answers vary but let us focus on the present.