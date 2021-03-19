Let love be the deterrent

SAVE CHILDREN FROM DRUG ABUSE

Bitter childhood experiences, peer pressure, familial issues, inability to accept setbacks are some of the reasons behind a person trying psychotropic substances and becoming a drug addict.

Give your children the love and affection that they deserve, do care for them, lend them your ears and be the best friend of your children so that we can save them from the tentacles of drug abuse, says a study.

“Love your children, give them time, listen to them and have memorable moments with them right from their childhood onwards because these are strong forces that can dissuade them from finding any solace in drugs,” says Hamida bint Hamed bin Said al Harthi, Faculty in Mental Health Nursing, Higher Institute of Health Specialties, Ministry of Health.

“Such close interactions and bonding between the family members can help them to be aware of the consequences of drugs and develop an aversion towards such substances from a tender age,” adds Al Harthi.

In her report that took months of studies, she further advocates that a social study profile about all drug users who have been released from prison and develop a comprehensive support plan that includes the family. Families of drug users should be supported until they are released from prison and get jobs to look after their families. The study used focused ethnography over eight months to explore the drug-related experiences outside prison and during imprisonment.

“Work collaboratively with the Ministry of Labour to provide opportunities for employment as the names of users of illegal drugs are still blacklisted: It takes two years to be clear. Meanwhile the Ministry of Social Development, together with the Ministry of Labour, should create a strategy of helping drug users find sources of income”, the study suggests.

The study which used 19 Omani males aged 18-35 years advocates that the onus lies with the families to save the youth from delinquency and drug abuse and to form a generation devoid of youth with such harmful habits.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef