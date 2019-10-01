Leo Nucci to present the masterpieces from Giuseppe Verdi

With phenomenal talent and an engaging natural style, the now legendary baritone Leo Nucci has entertained and thrilled audiences in the world’s most prestigious opera venues for almost five decades. After Leo Nucci debuted as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia in Spoleto, Italy in 1967, his career took flight with debuts at London’s Royal Opera House and New York’s Metropolitan Opera. He was soon performing with the luminaries of classical music, including the great Herbert Von Karajan.

Early on, Nucci gravitated to Giuseppe Verdi, mastering all the major baritone roles in the great composer’s operas. Nucci was consistently praised by critics for excellence in vocal expression, impeccable phrasing, and harmonious perfection in tuning. Although Nucci’s repertoire now encompasses the Italian repertory from belcanto to verismo, his sonorous voice and dramatic abilities are best displayed in Verdi’s operas. Nucci is especially well-known for his virtuosic interpretation of the title role in Rigoletto, which he has performed more than 400 times. Leo Nucci has shared the stage with some of the greatest names in opera, most notably Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo and Joan Sutherland. He has won six Grammy Awards for ‘Best Opera Recording’. His recording repertoire encompasses all of Verdi’s major baritone roles performed under the baton of leading conductors such as Claudio Abbado, James Levine, Zubin Mehta and Riccardo Muti.

At ROHM, Leo Nucci will perform with soprano Valeria Sepe and the Orchestra of Opéra de Monte Carlo, conducted by Giuseppe Finzi in a selection of unforgettable programme of Verdi masterpieces including Rigoletto, Il Trovatore, Un Ballo in Maschera, Don Carlo, I Due Foscari and Simon Boccanegra.

Leo Nucci will sing in a gala recital on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 pm. For information and booking, consult the ROHM website: www.rohmuscat.org

