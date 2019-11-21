Legal cell for expatriates launched

A legal cell aimed at rendering assistance to expatriates from the Indian state of Kerala on issues related to employment and other matters was launched, as part of the government initiative Norka, on Thursday.

Gireesh, a lawyer of the Hassan Mohsin Legal Consultancy empanelled in the Indian Embassy panel of legal experts along with various other diplomatic missions, has been appointed as the Legal Consultant who is entrusted with giving legal consultancy to the south Indian community.

“I’m happy to be selected as the Legal Consultant with the PLAC (Pravasi Legal Aid Cell) which is entrusted with the tasks of rendering services related to their work abroad, knowing legal procedures of any issue here or back home,” said Gireesh, who added that legal awareness campaigns in association with the Indian Media Forum in Muscat will be conducted among the Malayali community, which is the largest expat population here.

At the press briefing held at the Malabar Palace Hotel in Ruwi and attended by P M Jabir, Community Welfare Secretary with the Indian Social Club Muscat, Gireesh said relatives of the victim, his or her wife, children or mother or any other close relative can approach the Norka in Kerala for legal assistance to anyone being penalised here.

All documents for legal support shall be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, NORKA Roots, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

