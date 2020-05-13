Legal action against water bottling firm for manipulation

Muscat: A water bottling company has been referred to the judicial authorities after it sold water carton boxes with the ‘date of production’ that was disputed, said the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in Muscat on Wednesday.

The production dates printed on the boxes were different from what was printed on the bottles.

The matter was brought to the notice by a customer who had purchased a number of 500 ml drinking water boxes from one of the water bottling factories, which as delivered at his home. In the process, he found that the production dates printed on the bottles were different from what was printed on the boxes.

PACP has called upon all commercial establishments to abide by the consumer protection law and its executive regulations, and not to take advantage of the current circumstances to carry out fraud against consumers, to avoid taking legal measures against them.