Left-wing party wins Greenland polls

COPENHAGEN: Greenland’s left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party pledged its opposition to a large rare earth mining project on Wednesday after winning a parliamentary election with more than a third of the votes.

The result of Tuesday’s election casts doubt on the mining complex at Kvanefjeld in the south of the Arctic island and sends a strong signal to international mining companies wanting to exploit Greenland’s vast untapped mineral resources.

Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) won 37 per cent of votes, compared to 26 per cent in the last election, overtaking the ruling social democratic Siumut party which secured 29 per cent of votes, according to official results.

The pro-mining Siumut party has been in power most of the time since 1979. Though not opposed outright to mining, IA has a strong environmental focus. It has campaigned to halt the Kvanefjeld project, which aside from rare earths including neodymium — which is used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and combat aircraft — also contains uranium. — Reuters