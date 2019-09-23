Left behind in school bus, 4-year-old dies a week later

Muscat: A four-year-old kindergarten girl who was left behind in a school bus in Rustaq last week died on Monday.

The child was admitted in a critical condition on September 17 and was placed under the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Rustaq Hospital.

Many of her body organs were not functioning properly after she was forgotten in the school bus for nearly five hours on Tuesday.

In Septemeber 2018, An eight-year-old Sudanese boy died after he was forgotten in a school bus in Muscat. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition but he was later declared dead at the hospital.

Studies have shown that children’s bodies tend to heat up three to five times faster than adults, while children are also incapable of cooling themselves down. The negative effects of extreme temperature on children have been further confirmed by paediatric associations worldwide, with children often falling victim to hyperthermia dehydration and other risks that can be fatal.